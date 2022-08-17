Max Barbakow, the director of the 2020 Sundance comedy darling “Palm Springs,” has found his next film and will direct the comedy “Disaster Wedding” for Warner Bros., an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts is also producing “Disaster Wedding” alongside Andrew Kortschak.

Dave Holstein (“Weeds,” “Kidding”) is rewriting the script for the film from an original draft by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. Plot details are being kept under wraps, though it’s worth noting that Barbakow’s “Palm Springs” was also about a disastrous wedding that resulted in its two stars becoming trapped in a “Groundhog Day” style continuous time loop repeating the same day over and over.

“Palm Springs” was directed by Barbakow and based on his own story, and the film starred Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and J.K. Simmons. Not only was it a crowd pleaser at Sundance in 2020, Hulu acquired it for a then-record $17.5 million, and even during the pandemic, the movie went on to be one of the streamer’s most successful films ever.

Next up for Barbakow is “Brothers,” which stars Brendan Fraser, Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage and Glenn Close and has a screenplay by Macon Blair (“Blue Ruin”) and a story by Etan Cohen (“Get Hard”).

Max Barbakow is represented by CAA, Range Media Partners and Jim Gilio and Jonathan Sauer at Sloan, Offer, Weber, & Dern. Jon Watts is represented by CAA, Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole, and Slate PR. Dave Holstein is represented by CAA and Jared Levine at Yorn Levine.

Deadline first reported the news.