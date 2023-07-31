Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming platform Max has launched an Oprah Winfrey Network hub in the U.S., the streamer said Monday.

Max subscribers will now be able to stream original series and collections from OWN, including the “Love and Marriage” franchise, “Ready to Love,” “Belle Collective” and “Put a Ring On It.” Additional series now available on the streaming service include “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” “Super Soul Sunday,” “The Great Soul Food Cook-Off,” “All Rise” and “David Makes Man.”

The hub also features OWN’s spotlight series “Oprah and 100 Black Fathers,” “Oprah and Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary” and “They Call Me Dad.” Beginning Aug. 18, the hub will also feature a new five-part docuseries titled “Time of Essence.”

“Our mission at OWN is to deliver programming that serves the female Black viewer, and this cross-portfolio collaboration presents a terrific opportunity to expand on that mission,” OWN president Tina Perry said in a statement. “OWN’s premium content will not only be available to our current fans, but it will also be available to a whole new audience that can easily access our programming with this dedicated hub.”

Max subscribers can find the OWN hub within the “Brand Spotlight” carousel. Within the OWN hub, viewers can also browse from curations “Black Voices,” which features titles like “Insecure,” “Euphoria,” “Abbott Elementary” and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” as well as “More Picks for OWN Fans.”

“OWN’s incredible and diverse programming adds power and depth to Max’s roster of brands, bringing a variety of series and genres to an unparalleled lineup within our Brand Spotlight such as HBO, Max Originals, Discovery, Magnolia Network, and so much more,” said Lisa Holme, SVP of global content strategy, analysis, merchandising and podcasts.

The OWN hub currently includes the following titles:

“All Rise,” Seasons 1 – 3

“All the Single Ladies,” Season 1

“Behind Every Man,” Season 1

“Belle Collective,” Season 2

“Dark Nights in the City,” Season 1

“David Makes Man,” Season 2

“Family or Fiance,” Seasons 1 – 3

“Iyanla: Fix My Life,” Seasons 3 – 8

“Ladies Who List: Atlanta,” Season 1

“Love & Marriage: DC,” Seasons 1 – 2

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” Seasons 1 – 6

“Marry Me Now,” Season 1

“Oprah’s Master Class,” Season 6

“OWN Spotlight: Honoring Our Kings”

“OWN Spotlight: Oprah and 100 Black Fathers”

“OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary”

“OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad,” Season 1

“Put A Ring On It,” Seasons 1- 4

“Ready to Love” Season 1 – 7

“Shattered Hearts” Season 1

“Speak Sis,” Season 1

“Super Soul,” Season 1

“Super Soul Sunday,” Seasons 1, 2, 4, 5 & 9

“The Great Soul Food Cook-Off,” Season 1

“The Legacy of Black Wall Street,” Season 1