Max Delays Paid Bleacher Report Sports Add-On Tier

When Max launched the Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On tier in October, the streamer said that the offering would be available at no additional charge through Feb. 29 and $9.99 per month thereafter.

However, the rollout for the paid version of the tier has been delayed as Max’s tech integration process continues.

“The B/R Sports Add-On will continue to be made available to Max subscribers on us for a few more months as we finalize some tech integrations that will ensure a more seamless customer experience with our platform partners,” a spokesperson told TheWrap.

The B/R Sports Add-On tier offers access to more than 300 live U.S. and international sports events throughout the year, alongside Bleacher Report live video content, and a robust lineup of complementary programming. The full slate includes MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, U.S. Soccer events, and more.

“We’ve seen great engagement with live sports on Max so far and look forward to continuing to delight fans with upcoming premium sports events like March Madness, the NBA, and NHL,” the spokesperson added.

News of the technical delay was first reported by Deadline.