Maxine Waters Says Lauren Boebert’s Last-Ditch Effort to Change Districts Will Backfire: ‘Not Going to Get Elected’ | Video

Maxine Waters shot down Lauren Boebert’s last-ditch effort to change the Colorado district she represents from a purple zone to a red zone on Thursday, slamming it as an obvious attempt to stay in Congress — and that it’s not going to work.

The Democratic representative from California appeared on MSNBC’s “All in With Chris Hayes,” where she shared her perspective on the Republican congresswoman from Colorado going “district shopping” in an effort win reelection.

Asked what it would say of Democrats if Waters or her congressional colleagues did something similar to Boebert, Waters went in.

“It would be saying that we are not capable of representing the districts where we have started out, and now we want to switch, and we go look for something else,” she said. “Maybe we would get elected in a different district, but Boebert is not going to get elected in a different district.”

Waters then pointed to the notorious incident of vaping and partaking in illicit PDA with her boyfriend while attending a production of “Beetlejuice” in September.

“She was caught publicly vaping — and not only was she doing that, she was being groped, she was being felt on by the boyfriend,” Waters said. “Now, this is a representative of the United States of America who has the audacity to talk about caring about children and education and families.”

Waters continued: “Even if she goes to a new district that is more conservative, I think those conservative members of those districts will understand that this is not someone that they want to serve of a representative of them because of what she is transporting to their children.”

On Wednesday, Boebert confirmed she’d be moving from Colorado’s third district to its fourth district in an apparent effort to secure her reelection. In 2022, she won her Congressional seat back with a margin of less than 600 votes. Colorado’s fourth district, meanwhile, is the most Republican district in the state.

On top of her comments about Boebert, Waters went on to throw a jab at the entire GOP’s ability to run the country while discussing the lack of progress made in Congress.

“Actually, it’s pathetic on the Republicans’ side. They can’t govern. They’re in disarray. It is chaotic. It is pitiful. You know, out of 700 votes or so, they got, what, 27 votes all year? Only 26 of them were passed. And so, they are incapable of running this government,” Waters said.

“They are in deep trouble, and if they think somehow that is not going to be understood by the American public and they’re going to win because they’re all hiding behind Donald Trump, it’s not going to happen,” Waters added. “We’re going to take back the House for sure.”

