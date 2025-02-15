Maya Hawke Remembers an Unnamed Producer Telling Her She Looks ‘Prettier With My Mouth Closed’ | Video

“Stranger Things” star Maya Hawke might have had an easier pathway into Hollywood than some, but that doesn’t mean that the actress has been immune to uncomfortable experiences with producers and directors on set. In an interview on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast published Thursday, Hawke said an unnamed producer had uncomfortable advice for her.

“A director told me — actually, I think it was a producer, but they were in cahoots — told me that I looked prettier with my mouth closed and that I should close my mouth after I speak more often,” she recalled.

Though Hawke said she is “kind of a mouth-breather,” she said the advice was especially frustrating because “I was playing a character that was distinctly unselfconscious.”

“That was a trait of the character, that they didn’t care about looking pretty and they were unselfconscious, and so it was clearly just a desire of the aesthetic of the thing, and I was annoyed about it,” Hawke added.

Hawke, the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, is no stranger to the demands of the film and television industry. In an interview with the Sunday Times published in June last year, she admitted she’s comfortable with any “nepo baby” charges against her.

“There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t, but I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway,” Hawke said. “And I know that my not doing it wouldn’t help anyone.”

“I saw two paths when I was first starting, and one of them was: change your name, get a nose job and go to open casting roles,” she added. “It’s OK to be made fun of when you’re in rarefied air. It’s a lucky place to be. My relationships with my parents are really honest and positive, and that supersedes anything anyone can say about it.”

Hawke currently has two projects — “Wilder & Me” and “Revolver” — and will next be seen in the fifth season of “Stranger Things.”

You can listen to the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in the video above.