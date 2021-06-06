Mayweather-Paul Fight Viewers Report Showtime Streaming Outages

Fight fans eager to see YouTuber Logan Paul in the ring with five-time champ Floyd Mayweather for an exhibition match Sunday night were shown to their corners and had to sit it out when Showtime experienced widespread outages.
“We are aware that some customers have been having trouble accessing tonight’s Pay Per View event on SHOWTIME. We are working diligently to resolve the issue and will redress customers appropriately,” a Showtime spokesperson told TheWrap.
Fans began reporting outages with Showtime and its Showtime Anytime streaming app shortly after the fight kicked off — there are three bouts ahead of the title fight, including a fight between NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and MMA fighter Brian Maxwell.
Some people trying to log into the site to buy the $50 pay-per-view access to the Mayweather-Paul match reported on Twitter that they paid but couldn’t actually stream the event. The error message people encountered was a notification that the Showtime Anytime app for smart TVs and mobile devices was offline.
The worst part is, Showtime pay-per-view doesn’t allow viewers to restart or rewind coverage, so in the case of a glitch, it’s unlikely fans could catch up on any lost action.
Showtime acknowledged the issue on its customer support Twitter page Sunday night.
The network will likely continue trying to fix the issue throughout tonight and offer refunds for the event if people who were unable to watch seek them out. Earlier in the evening Showtime asked people to continue refreshing their app or browser.
It’s unclear how many people were affected by the Showtime outages, but reports of technical difficulties on the website and app outage tracker DownDetector peaked around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
There were other ways to watch tonight’s fight, though. Showtime partnered with Apple to stream the fight and sports streaming app Fanmio also offered a live feed — although it seemed Fanmio had its own technical difficulties live streaming the fight tonight, too.
