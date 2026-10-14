‘60 Minutes’ Draws Smallest 4th-Episode Audience in 25 Years

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CBS News’ “60 Minutes” drew 6.06 million viewers Sunday, down 12% from a year earlier, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel ratings, following an NFL-boosted rebound the previous week.

The Oct. 11 broadcast also averaged 767,000 adults 25–54, down 19% from the comparable episode last season. Both figures were season lows for the newsmagazine through its first four broadcasts.

The decline came just a week after “60 Minutes” drew 10.2 million viewers, its largest audience since March. But the Oct. 4 broadcast benefited from CBS’ NFL coverage, making a direct week-to-week comparison difficult.