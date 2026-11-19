Reporters traveling aboard Air Force One were required to surrender their phones Thursday as President Donald Trump departed China following a summit with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, an unusual security measure that restricted journalists’ ability to communicate with their newsrooms.

The decision raised questions about how security precautions affect reporters’ ability to cover the president in real time. Although officials cited security concerns, it remained unclear what prompted the measure, who ordered it or when journalists would regain access to their devices.

“Our phones are being taken away for now for security reasons,” Agence France-Presse White House correspondent Aurélia End wrote in a travel pool report sent at approximately 5:48 a.m. ET, shortly after Air Force One departed Shenzhen around 5:45 a.m.

The president was returning to Joint Base Andrews after meeting with the Chinese and Russian leaders for talks focused partly on nuclear arms reductions and international security.

TheWrap reached out to the White House for comment on the security measure and whether reporters had regained access to their phones.

The incident follows a similar security precaution during Trump’s May visit to China, when White House staff and journalists were instructed to surrender Chinese-issued credentials, lapel pins and temporary phones before boarding Air Force One amid concerns about possible surveillance.

Thursday’s measure differed in that reporters were told their phones were being taken aboard the aircraft, rather than being required to discard temporary devices used during the trip.

The episode also comes amid a broader fight over White House press access. As TheWrap previously reported, CNN, MS NOW and Politico expanded their lawsuit against the administration in October, alleging that their journalists remained excluded from presidential press pools despite a court order restoring their credentials.

CNN had also threatened legal action over its exclusion from Air Force One, challenging the administration’s control over which journalists could accompany the president.

There was no indication that Thursday’s security measure was connected to those disputes. But with officials offering no detailed explanation, questions remained about why reporters’ phones were collected and how long they were prevented from communicating during the flight.