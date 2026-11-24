Al Gore is returning to media ownership. The former vice president is set to purchase the Carthage Courier, a 113-year-old weekly newspaper serving his Tennessee hometown and the rest of Smith County.

The acquisition, announced Monday by the newspaper, will end five decades of ownership by the family of Hershel and Geraldine Lake. The Courier will retain its entire staff and continue publishing throughout the transition. The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Gore said in a statement that his experiences as a military reporter in Vietnam and later as a journalist at The Tennessean reinforced his belief that “a free, independent local press is irreplaceable for the enduring health of our community.”

The former vice president also said he viewed the sale as an opportunity to preserve the newspaper as an independent local news outlet.

The Lake family put the Courier up for sale earlier this fall, before Geraldine died in early November.

The acquisition will coincide with a leadership change. Publisher Scott Winfree, who has led the newspaper for nearly 40 years, will transition to a part-time advisory role due to health issues. Roger Wells, a newspaper industry veteran with nearly four decades of experience, will succeed Winfree and oversee daily operations.

The Courier published its first edition in July 1913 and has chronicled local government, education and community affairs, including the early political career of Gore’s father, former U.S. Sen. Albert Gore Sr.

VP Gore co-founded Current TV with business partner Joel Hyatt in 2005. The cable network initially focused on viewer-generated content before pivoting to political news and commentary. Al Jazeera acquired the network in 2013.

This latest media investment comes amid growing volatility in the local newspaper business. According to an October report from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, more than 425 local newspapers changed hands over the past year, up 75% year over year.

During that period, 170 newspapers closed or merged, while the number of U.S. counties without a locally based professional news outlet rose to 238.