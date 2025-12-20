Albert Brooks Remembers ‘Genuine’ Rob and Michele Reiner After Their Deaths: ‘Makes My Heart Break’ | Video

Albert Brooks shared insight into his grief after his friend of 60 years, Rob Reiner, was found stabbed to death alongside his wife, Michele, this past weekend.

The actor and comedian addressed the couple’s passing for a CBS News special honoring their life and legacy, titled “Rob Reiner – Scenes from a Life,” and airs on Sunday.

“The fact that I’m here makes my heart break,” he said in a sneak peek released Friday. “That we have to do this because of the reason. But by the same token, I love talking about them because it’s genuine and it’s rare. And so, I just wish there was no reason to do this.”

In a separate highlight, Brooks confessed that he has moments where he forgets his friend has died. “I know it happened, but, you know, I’m driving around and all of a sudden – I actually two days ago, I called his number,” he noted.

He remembered the “When Harry Met Sally…” director as his “oldest friend,” adding, “It’s that simple. He’s the person that I’ve known the longest. I met him when I was 14 years old. So I’m still in that not believing it stage.”

The Hollywood veterans met at Beverly Hills High School in a drama class six decades ago.

Brooks’ new tribute to the Reiners comes after he and wife Kimberly Brooks joined Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Larry David and other notable names in memorializing the slain Reiners in a joint statement Tuesday.

“Strong and determined, Michele and Rob Reiner devoted a great deal of their lives for the betterment of our fellow citizens,” the group’s letter stated. “They were a special force together-dynamic, unselfish and inspiring. We were their friends, and we will miss them forever.”

Rob and Michele’s son Nick, 32, was formally charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder after being arrested on Sunday as the main suspect in his parents’ deaths, which were ruled later in the week as homicide by stabbing.

Reiner’s charges carry a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole — however, the decision regarding the death penalty is still pending, per Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Nick made his first court appearance on Wednesday, where he wore a blue jail-issued suicide prevention vest and only spoke once, agreeing to a postponed arraignment date (which is now Jan. 7).

Nick’s attorney, Alan Jackson, did not comment directly on his client’s current mental health, but did note that “there are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case.”

Multiple media reports were published on Friday stating that Nick had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and that his medication had changed before the death of his parents. He is currently being held without bail pending his arraignment.

“CBS News: Rob Reiner – Scenes from a Life” will air Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. PT on CBS. The one-hour special will also stream on Paramount+.