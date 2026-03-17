Axios Lays Off 11 Newsroom Staffers

Axios laid off 11 newsroom staffers on Tuesday, the latest cuts at the news outlet as it pivots to seeking “subject matter experts.”

The cuts affected staffers on Axios’ news desk, visuals and social teams, which make up part of its national and local sections. “Moments like today are tough, but we want to navigate them with grace, empathy and honesty,” publisher Nicholas Johnston wrote in a memo to staffers on Tuesday obtained by TheWrap, which was first reported by the New York Times.

The goal, Johnston said, is to “build a newsroom of the future, tightly focused on subject matter experts and local expansion.”

“We’re continuing to hire and grow, and see a growing hunger for what sets Axios apart — passionate, trusted experts … distinctive, useful, efficient journalism … and in-person human connection,” he wrote.

As part of the newsroom’s “evolution,” Johnston said the company was also “starting to see how AI can help us automate some tasks to focus humans on our most consequential work.” However, he said the company will “focus our energy where human journalists win.”

“And our strategy of zeroing in on expert-focused content is working, so we’re moving fast to stay ahead of opportunities,” he added.

An Axios spokesperson had no additional comment. The company has also expanded its Axios Local vertical to new cities this year.

The layoffs come a week after Axios CEO Jim VandeHei posted a “WANTED” job ad on X for “true subject matter experts” akin to Axios correspondents Barak Ravid or Sara Fischer, signaling a desire to move away from more general news coverage.

“Obsession/experience/desire to dominate your topic are must-haves,” he wrote. “You could be a journalist, a Substacker, or expert willing to try something new. Not interested in generalists or ideological writers.”

The company laid off 19 business-side staffers in November and 50 staffers companywide in August 2024. VandeHei told TheWrap after the November layoffs that companies like his had to be “more agile and just realize that reality is what reality is.” Axios also beat its revenue goal in 2025.

“Things are just shifting faster than at any point in humanity, and you just have to find ways as a business and as an individual to keep up and to evolve, and that makes people nervous.”