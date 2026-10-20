BBC News Proposes Cutting More Than 100 Jobs, With BBC Three Set to End Its Broadcast

BBC News is proposing to eliminate more than 100 jobs as the British public broadcaster works to reduce spending, with further savings measures expected next year.

Additionally, BBC Three and BBC Scotland will end their broadcast channels in Spring 2027, shifting to online and iPlayer options, while Radio 4 Extra is set to close entirely, the corporation announced on Tuesday.

The proposed cuts, shared with staff on Tuesday by BBC News director Rachel Jupp, are expected to save £5.5 million ($7.4 million). They come as the BBC works to cut £500 million ($670 million) in spending by 2028.

“We’re now announcing further saving proposals, with a total value of around £5.5 million which represents the net closure of just over 100 roles,” Jupp wrote in an email to staff, according to PA Media.

The cuts will not be enough to meet BBC News’ savings target. The division is expected to contribute at least £51 million ($68.3 million) to the broadcaster’s overall cost-cutting plan, with roughly £30.5 million ($40.9 million) in savings identified so far, according to The Desk.

Jupp said affected employees have been notified and that the BBC will work with unions to minimize compulsory layoffs. She is also reviewing costs across the news division, including how presenters are used across television, audio and digital platforms, and how to get more value from long-form journalism and commissioning. Further savings proposals are expected early next year.

“We need to make every pound work harder for audiences as we respond to the immediate cost pressures and reinvent the BBC for a changing world,” BBC director-general Matt Brittin added. “We all know that means tough choices.”

The announcement comes two weeks after Jupp was named BBC News director, succeeding Deborah Turness. Jupp takes over a global news operation of roughly 4,500 employees amid a restructuring that has already targeted hundreds of positions. TheWrap previously reported that the BBC planned to eliminate 550 jobs by the start of the 2027-28 financial year.

TheWrap has reached out to the BBC for comment.