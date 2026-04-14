CBS News 24/7 Union Ratifies Contract With AI Guardrails

The 60-member union representing staffers on CBS News’ streaming service unanimously ratified a contract reached earlier this month, the Writers Guild of America East said Tuesday, a deal that includes AI protections and layoff notices.

The three-year deal requires CBS News to notify the union ahead of any new generative AI systems, allow staffers to withhold their bylines from any AI-produced work and demands the network bargain with the union over AI’s impact, among other clauses. The AI protections come as newsroom unions across the country have tried to weave guardrails on the technology into their contracts, fearful of the impact on their jobs and credibility.

The contract also maintains a 3% annual wage increase, rising to 3.5% in the contract’s second year, and gives each member a $1,500 ratification bonus. CBS News must also provide two weeks’ notice for any future layoffs, or provide pay in lieu of notice, with those laid off due to AI receiving 1.5 times their standard severance.

“Because of our members’ solidarity, we won industry-leading gains in compensation, better severance and overtime compensation, protections around artificial intelligence, and important quality of life improvements. This contract proves that when workers stand together, they can win terms that would be impossible to achieve as individuals. We hope this contract will improve industry standards and inspire other workplaces to fight for what they deserve.”

A CBS News spokesperson did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

The ratification comes nearly two weeks after the union reacheded a tentative deal with the Bari Weiss-led news organization. CBS News 24/7 rebroadcasts CBS News shows like “60 Minutes” and “CBS Mornings” along with original shows like “The Takeout with Major Garrett.” Its union is one of four main bargaining units within the network.

Negotiations had broken down earlier this year over raises, defined schedules and severance, leading to a one-day walkout and picket lines at CBS News offices in New York and San Francisco. The new contract also includes no cap on severance pay and improved overtime pay for salaried employees, the union said.

“The CBS News 24/7 unit showed unshakeable solidarity which won them the strongest contract this unit has ever earned,” Beth Godvik, the WGA East’s vice president of the Broadcast/Cable/Streaming news sector, said in a statement. “It happened as CBS News was in the middle of significant upheaval. Members delivered an overwhelming strike pledge then followed through with the first CBS News work stoppage in decades. They won meaningful protections that will matter for years to come.”