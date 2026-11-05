DOJ Intensifies Criminal Probe Into Supreme Court’s Politico Leak

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The Justice Department has stepped up its criminal investigation into the 2022 leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, issuing grand jury subpoenas as prosecutors seek to identify who provided the document to Politico, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The investigation, overseen by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro in Washington, D.C., has accelerated in recent weeks, with prosecutors seeking testimony and information from people who worked at the court when the draft was disclosed. Politico’s May 2022 report revealed that the justices were preparing to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, nearly two months before the court formally issued its ruling.