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Trump Snaps at Reporter for Asking Why He Can Vote by Mail: ‘Because I’m the President’ | Video

While he’s called mail-in voting “cheating,” the president alludes that he was too busy doing “a lot of different things” to vote in person

Raquel Harris
Donald Trump (Credit: Getty Images)
Donald Trump (Credit: Getty Images)

Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter for asking him why he was able to vote by mail despite blasting the voting option for Americans as “cheating.”

The run-in happened on Thursday during the Q&A section of a Cabinet meeting, during which PBS White House correspondent Liz Landers noted that Trump himself “recently” voted by mail.

“Tell me about mail-in ballots, go ahead,” he told Landers, cutting her off while she was speaking. He acknowledged that he has in fact exercised the right to mail a ballot in.

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“You mean, I used a mail-in ballot, you probably said? Yeah, I did,” Trump continued. “You know why? Because I’m President of the United States. And because of the fact that I’m President of the United States, I did a mail-in ballot for elections that took place in Florida — because I felt I should be here instead of being in the beautiful sunshine.”

“But you were in Palm Beach, sir, the last few weekends,” Landers replied.

“That’s right,” Trump replied. “I decided that I was going to vote by mail-in ballot because I couldn’t be there because I had a lot of different things.”

He went on to say that there are “exceptions” to his push against mail-in voting while defending himself and his decision.

“We have exceptions for mail-in ballots. You do know that, right? So if you’re away, we have an exception,” Trump said. “If you’re in the military, we have an exception. If you are on a business trip, we would have an exceptions. If you disabled, we’d have an exception. And if you are ill, if you aren’t feeling good. So I was away. Mostly in Washington, D.C., so I used a mail-in ballot.”

He closed out his remarks by sarcastically claiming that he appreciated Landers’ question.

“Because I know it was so well-meaning,” Trump quipped. 

You can watch the full exchange in the clip above.

U.S. President Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a cabinet meeting with members of his administration in the Cabinet Room of the White House on August 26, 2025 in Washington, DC.
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Raquel Harris

Raquel Calhoun

Raquel Calhoun is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR, Fox…

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