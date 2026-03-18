Jimmy Kimmel Rips Trump’s ‘Fake’ Mail-In Ballot Claims, Says He ‘Wants to File a Report’ With the FCC | Video

Jimmy Kimmel laid into Donald Trump for perpetuating “fake news” after the president once again took aim at mail-in ballots.

The comedian weighed in on the topic during Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue after Trump pushed for Republicans to support the Save America Act, which Kimmel blasted as “nothing more than his attempt to hijack this upcoming election.”

The late night show aired footage of Trump claiming that Republicans in California did not receive their mail-in ballots versus Democrats, who the president said often got “seven, eight ballots” each.

“Did you get seven or eight ballots last time?” Kimmel cheekily asked his sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez. “Is it possible he’s confusing ballots with those coupons from Bed, Bath and Beyond? Otherwise, somebody should call the FCC. There’s fake news going out over the public airwaves. I want to file a report. I have a complaint to make. Every day it’s a new barrel of nuts.”

Kimmel’s FCC mention was certainly timely, given the late night host recently roasted the agency’s chairman Brendan Carr for threatening to revoke broadcast networks’ licenses over Iran War coverage.

Additionally, Kimmel warned his viewers that the Trump-backed Save America Act “doesn’t protect your right to vote,” noting that it “does the opposite.”

“It makes voting so difficult a lot of people won’t bother to do it, which is what he wants,” Kimmel said. “In order to vote, you would need either a passport or a birth certificate to prove citizenship. In a lot of states, a driver’s license alone won’t do it. And on top of that, this problem he’s trying to solve of non-citizens voting, it is not a problem.”

Per Kimmel, there “are more people masturbating in the voting booths than voting illegally,” highlighting that even those people got caught.

“There is no election fraud to stop,” Kimmel added. “This is an imaginary problem vomited up by our sore loser president, who still can’t deal with the fact that he lost to Joe Biden and knows he’s about to lose bigly [in the midterms].”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.