Fox News Hits 1.5 Billion YouTube Views in 2026’s First Quarter | Exclusive

Fox News has long outperformed its competitors in linear television ratings, and early 2026 data shows the network topping its rivals on YouTube.

The network’s YouTube channel hit 1.5 billion views between January and March this year, according to the engagement platform Emplifi, up 21% over the same period last year and besting competitors such as MS NOW (974 million), CNN (707 million), ABC News (440 million), NBC News (364 million) and CBS News (194 million). The quarter was the network’s highest ever in YouTube views.

Combined with sister outlets Fox Business, Fox Weather and the sports website OutKick, the company hit nearly 2 billion views, up 24% over the same period last year. The metrics come as news outlets ramp up their YouTube offerings, often dropping clips of their daytime and primetime lineups to boost engagement as audiences shift away from linear television.

In March, as the Iran war dominated headlines, Fox News reached roughly 621 million viewers, up 46% over March 2025, marking its best-performing month for YouTube views. It also ranked No. 1 in YouTube views among other networks, according to Emplifi, compared to MS NOW’s 320 million, CNN’s 265 million, ABC News’ 177 million, NBC News’ 156 million and CBS News’ 73 million.

The March performance also outpaced Fox sister brands Fox Business (71.4 million views, down 30% year over year) and OutKick (1.5 million views, down 44% year over year). Fox Weather’s YouTube views in March reached 11.5 million views, up 109% year over year.

The YouTube results follow Fox News’ first-quarter television ratings, which in primetime hit nearly 2.6 million total viewers (up 25% year over year) and 265,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic (up 39%). In total-day ratings, it hit 1.7 million total viewers (up 23%) and 172,000 in the demo (up 37%).

Among networks, ABC News (19.5 million) leads the pack with 19.5 million YouTube subscribers, followed by CNN (19.4 million), Fox News (15.2 million), NBC News (11.9 million), MS NOW (9.74 million) and CBS News (6.97 million).