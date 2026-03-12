Greg Gutfeld Eviscerates CNN Over Deleted X Post Humanizing NYC Terror Suspects: ‘Who Did They Think Would Buy This?’ | Video

Greg Gutfeld tore into CNN on his Fox News show this week, mocking the network for a now-deleted tweet he said appeared to humanize two suspects accused of an attempted terrorist attack in New York City.

“All right, so this week CNN once again left the realm of news coverage for the magical land of make-believe,” the host said on Wednesday’s episode of “Gutfeld!,” describing the network’s coverage of the incident.

The teenagers were taken into custody after allegedly throwing homemade bombs during an anti-Muslim protest outside the home of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Gutfeld highlighted CNN’s tweet on the matter, which read: “Two PA teenagers crossed into New York City Saturday morning for what could have been a normal day enjoying the city, during abnormally warm weather… but their lives were drastically changed as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs during an anti-Muslim protest outside of Mayor Mamdani’s home.”

“That’s not satire,” Gutfeld said. “That’s CNN describing activism like the opening scene of a John Hughes movie. Little did they know their lives were about to change because they brought nail bombs. Thank God they didn’t go off. Otherwise, a lot more lives would have changed.”

Gutfeld argued that CNN’s framing of the story appeared designed to elicit sympathy for the suspects rather than report the facts. “Notice the instinct that says before we tell the public what happened, we have to shape how they feel about it,” he said. “Like, the terrorism just happened to the terrorists. They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, accidentally wandering into a protest and, as luck would have it, they just happened to be carrying homemade IEDs. What a coincidence. Maybe they are the real victims.”

“If 9/11 happened today, CNN would describe it as a gorgeous September day ruined by raining pieces of skyscraper, but journalists don’t do this by accident,” the host lamented. “So, who did they think would buy this?”

He continued: “Following, [CNN] deleted the tweet saying it breached editorial standards, but CNN saying they have editorial standards is like the Waffle House saying it has a dress code.”

In a broader critique of modern media, Gutfeld concluded, “The old media ecosystem is collapsing like a presidential palace in Tehran. When CNN was the gatekeeper, no one could challenge the narrative. They wrote the story, Anderson put on his apron and served it to the public. But now we’re quickly blowing holes in it like Bud Light cans stacked in Kid Rock’s backyard. And you can thank Musk for buying Twitter. Remember the old line: a lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its boots. Now the lie barely gets out of bed before we put a boot up its ass.”

You can watch the full “Gutfeld!” segment in the video above.