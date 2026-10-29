Hearst Names A+E Executive Juliana Stock President of Magazines Division

Hearst has named A+E Global Media executive Juliana Stock president of Hearst Magazines, turning to a veteran of digital video and audience development to lead its publishing division as artificial intelligence and shifting consumer habits reshape the magazine business.

Stock, currently president of marketing and digital at A+E Global Media, will succeed Debi Chirichella, who has led Hearst Magazines since 2020 and will become chair. Both appointments take effect Jan. 1, 2027, with the executives reporting to Hearst CEO Steven Swartz and chief operating officer Jordan Wertlieb.

The leadership change comes as Hearst confronts mounting pressure on its magazine business, which includes Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Good Housekeeping and Harper’s Bazaar. In his annual letter to employees in February, Swartz described magazines as the company’s most challenging business, pointing to the disruption of search traffic by generative AI and the growing influence of social platforms on how audiences discover content.

Swartz outlined plans to invest in video, newsletters, podcasts and other digital offerings to reach consumers beyond traditional magazine websites. Stock’s experience overseeing digital platforms, streaming products and audience engagement at A+E closely aligns with those priorities.

“We welcome Juliana back to the magazine business after more than a decade of leadership positions across digital video, marketing and general management at our A+E Networks,” Swartz said in Thursday’s announcement. “With Debi’s help, she will build on our great brands and great people to lead the next phase of growth in this business in which we have enjoyed a leadership position for more than 100 years.”

Stock joined A+E in 2013 and was promoted to her current position in 2025. She has overseen digital strategy and marketing across brands including A&E, History and Lifetime, with initiatives ranging from the relaunch of History.com to the expansion of direct-to-consumer streaming products and audiences across YouTube and social platforms.

Her move follows a major ownership change at A+E. In August, Hearst struck a $1.2 billion deal to acquire Disney’s remaining 50% stake in the cable network company, ending the companies’ longstanding joint ownership arrangement. The acquisition brought A+E fully under Hearst’s control.

Before joining A+E, Stock spent more than a decade at Condé Nast, where she worked on early digital initiatives for brands including Wired, GQ and Vanity Fair.

Her appointment also follows another significant leadership hire at Hearst Magazines. In July, the publisher named former NBCUniversal News Group executive Chris Berend to the newly created role of chief content and experience officer, overseeing editorial strategy and content development across platforms.

Chirichella, who joined Hearst Magazines as chief financial officer in 2011 before becoming president in 2020, will remain involved as chair and senior strategic advisor. She also serves on Hearst’s board of directors.

Stock will take charge of a publishing business spanning more than 30 U.S. brands, 175 websites and more than 200 magazine editions worldwide, as Hearst looks to expand its reach beyond traditional print and search-driven publishing.