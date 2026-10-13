Hillary Clinton, Kara Swisher Team Up for Midterms Podcast

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Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is teaming up with journalist Kara Swisher for a new midterms-focused podcast as part of a broader partnership with Vox Media.

The limited series, titled “High Stakes,” will debut Wednesday, Oct. 14, as a third weekly episode of Swisher’s New York magazine podcast, “On With Kara Swisher.” The two will discuss the November elections and their aftermath.

The partnership, announced Tuesday, extends beyond the election, with Vox Media planning additional projects featuring Clinton and Swisher. Clinton also told The New York Times she might continue the podcast after the midterms if it attracts a large enough audience.

“I don’t think the stakes for our country and the world have ever been higher than they are in November,” Clinton said in a statement. “People are hungry for real conversation about what’s happening in our democracy and what it will mean for their families, and I can’t think of a better partner for that than Kara.”

The series will examine issues including the cost of living, healthcare and technology, while tracking developments in the races for control of Congress. Clinton and Swisher also plan to bring on guests with differing viewpoints to debate major issues and identify areas of agreement.

According to the Times, the weekly episodes will run through mid-November, with Clinton, Swisher and Vox Media sharing advertising revenue.

The collaboration builds on an existing relationship between the two. Clinton previously guest-hosted episodes of “Pivot,” Swisher’s podcast with Scott Galloway, during August.

“Think of this series as ‘Pivot,’ but with an actual expert as my co-host,” Swisher joked in Tuesday’s announcement. “She’s a global icon, she doesn’t hold back, and she’s going to bring the audience an invaluable perspective.”

“She and Kara are forces of nature, and have an undeniable chemistry as hosts,” Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff added. “I can’t wait to see where we take this partnership next.”

The deal adds Clinton to Vox Media’s podcast network, which also includes “Today, Explained,” “How I Built This” and “Stay Tuned” with former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara.