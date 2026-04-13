‘Morning Joe’: Hillary Clinton Calls on Congress to Rein In Trump Before He Causes ‘Irreparable Damage’ | Video

Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton put out a public call to Congress and elected Republicans during a wide-ranging interview on Monday’s edition of “Morning Joe” urging them to rein in President Trump before he becomes “more reckless” and causes “irreparable damage.”

“He’s found the joy of ordering our military to go do things that give him a lot of dopamine, I guess, when he’s in the Situation Room watching them take out Maduro from Venezuela or attack Iran,” Clinton told “Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough about the president. “I just worry that he’s going to become more reckless.”

“This is a call to Congress, including the Republicans, to step up and do your Constitutional duty,” Clinton continued. “Rein in this president before he causes absolutely irreparable damage to our country, to our military standing, to our authority and leadership. Do not let him continue to be a rogue player in the international arena, because I fear he will get more reckless.”

While Clinton said she supported Trump’s bombing strikes on Iran last year, she slammed his current, “incoherent” war against the Middle East country.

“We’re in a situation now where we are weak, where we essentially have lost the leverage and initiative that we had,” Clinton explained, referencing Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz. “I worry that the United States is now in a very weak position vis-a-vis Iran, which should be the outlier, should be on the back foot and should be the one held to account.”

You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself below.

During her “Morning Joe” interview this week, Clinton also condemned Trump’s “unhinged” threats against Iran last week, which drew backlash from prominent members of both the Left and the Right. The former Secretary of State said that it is up to Americans and their elected representatives to hold leaders accountable “for what they say as well as what they do.”

“Words, especially from an American president, have real consequences, and when you look at the last week of unhinged rants coming from Trump’s social media account, it’s just disgraceful,” Clinton said. “Accountability is a very broad concept. It’s not just about holding people accountable for the crimes that they’ve committed, maybe the bribes that they’ve taken, the kind of unaccountable power they’ve exercised. It’s also about holding them to a standard.”

“It’s not just about the laws we pass, but the norms that we follow, all of which have been broken by this president,” Clinton continued. “I read those [posts] like, I think, I hope the majority of Americans, both shaking my head and really just feeling sick at heart that we have a president who is such a disgrace.”