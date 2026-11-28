Jacob Soboroff got an unexpected reminder of life in California on Saturday morning when an earthquake struck while he was live on the air for MS NOW.
The journalist was in the middle of an interview during his weekend program, “Connect with Jacob Soboroff,” when the studio began shaking at approximately 9:30 a.m. (PST). As an earthquake alert sounded in the background, Soboroff paused the conversation and informed his guest, Norm, that the broadcast would take a brief commercial break.
“Hey Norm, stay with us. We’ll take a quick commercial break here in Los Angeles,” Soboroff said. “As happens sometimes in LA, we’re having a little bit of an earthquake. We’ll be right back, everybody.”
The program returned from the break with Soboroff reassuring viewers that the MS NOW team was safe. He also acknowledged the visible shaking, explaining that viewers may have noticed the camera moving during the broadcast.
“Everything’s all good out here in Southern California,” he said, adding that initial emergency alerts had placed the earthquake off the coast near Manhattan Beach and estimated its magnitude at approximately 5.1. Though he noted, “Oftentimes that stuff gets revised here as we get the data and we look through it.”
Soboroff then took to X to share his reaction the unexpected interruption, writing, “My first on-air earthquake! Well that was a treat.” Many X users in the replies praised the anchor for how calmly he handled the situation.
The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported a magnitude 5.0 earthquake before revising the measurement to 4.7. The agency later listed the quake at magnitude 5.0 again. Its epicenter was located approximately 3.5 miles west of Manhattan Beach.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage following the initial shaking. Several aftershocks were also reported, including a magnitude 4.5 earthquake near Manhattan Beach at approximately 11:41 a.m.