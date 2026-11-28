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Jacob Soboroff got an unexpected reminder of life in California on Saturday morning when an earthquake struck while he was live on the air for MS NOW.

The journalist was in the middle of an interview during his weekend program, “Connect with Jacob Soboroff,” when the studio began shaking at approximately 9:30 a.m. (PST). As an earthquake alert sounded in the background, Soboroff paused the conversation and informed his guest, Norm, that the broadcast would take a brief commercial break.