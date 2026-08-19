Jesse Watters Has Shocking Moment of Clarity in Talking About Jon Ossoff’s Natalie Harp Dig

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Jesse Watters broke from the rest of Fox News’ “The Five” panel on Tuesday and was not bothered by Sen. Jon Ossoff’s comment about Trump aide Natalie Harp. He admitted that President Donald Trump has said “so much more sleazy things against other people.”

“To suggest that Trump surrounds himself with attractive women … yeah?” Watters said with a laugh on the evening broadcast. “He’s done that his whole life. I don’t think he’s very upset about the comment.”

The Fox News host said he was not surprised that Harp has an undying loyalty to Trump because she believed he saved her life when she had bone cancer by signing the Right to Try Act. (There have since been reports that Harp’s experience with the experimental treatment allowed by the law was fabricated.)

“Am I fazed by this comment? No,” Watters said. “Has Trump said so much worse, so much more sleazy things against other people? Yes. Have I defended those things? Absolutely. So, I’m not going to pretend I’m all hot and bothered about it, and the president doesn’t even care.”

Sen. Ossoff (D-Ga.) alleged that Trump’s interest in his 35-year-old aide was greater than his interest in his role as president during a campaign rally on Sunday.

“He doesn’t want to do the job,” Ossoff said. “He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

Watters on Natalie Harp: Am I fazed by this comment? No. Has Trump said so much worse, so much more sleazy things against other people? Yes. Have I defended those things? Absolutely. So, I'm not going to pretend I'm all hot and bothered about this. pic.twitter.com/vXO4b20smN — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2026

Panelists on “The Five” disagreed with Watters brushing off the comment.

“It wasn’t a quip that just came rolling off the tongue. It was written into the speech,” Dana Perino said.

Another co-host Emily Compagno said that it was an intentionally “clippable” moment in the speech, referencing him as a clickbait candidate.

“I think he should have left her alone. I think that was distasteful and beneath him,” she said. “Nothing graceful about it.”

“The Five” co-host and resident liberal on the panel Jessica Tarlov was not present for the Tuesday taping, but she weighed in on X: “Hate when I’m out for these moments of clarity.”

Hate when I’m out for these moments of clarity 😂🤗 https://t.co/12wZoJN66q — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) August 18, 2026

Harp was detailed in biographer and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s “Regime Change” as a devoted aide to Trump, writing with co-author Jonathan Swan that they witnessed the president saying that Harp will outlast his other staffers. “All of you will go off and make money. She’ll never leave me,” he said.

Author Joyce Carol Oates chimed in on the dust-up with Harp on Tuesday, comparing her relationship with Trump to that of Charles Manson and his young female followers.

“Quite a tale to tell of the young woman so bereft by life (apparently) that she has a sort of religious conversion fixing her life upon an elderly ‘father figure’ — (I know, it is absurd to think of T***p as fatherly or familial in any way, but what we call ‘transferences’ are illogical),” Oates wrote.