Joe Rogan Accuses Former Presidents of Trying to Get His Podcast Canceled: ‘It Was Nuts’ | Video

Joe Rogan accused the White House and “former presidents” of launching a coordinated effort against Spotify to cancel his eponymous podcast during COVID in a Wednesday episode with author Chase Hughes.

He accused the presidents of trying to get “The Joe Rogan Experience” pulled during the COVID pandemic for allegedly spreading “vaccine misinformation.” The two presidents who sat in the Oval Office during the bulk of the pandemic were Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the host explained to his guest Hughes that he experienced turbulence from multiple angles during the COVID pandemic for his pushbacks on lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

“I can’t even talk about it but there was presidents involved and former presidents involved that were contacting Spotify,” Rogan said. “Oh yeah. Trying to get me removed for vaccine misinformation. Yeah. And it turned out to be right. All of it. Not a single [person] apologized.”

He added: “It was nuts, but it didn’t work. But they tried. They spent a lot of money, a lot of money.”

The podcast host continued by saying it was not just past presidents who tried to get “The Joe Rogan Experience” de-platformed. He lost a number of advertisers in the months he railed against the pandemic lockdown, and what remedies to use to fight the illness, and he even accused CNN of editing photos of him to make him look sicker when they covered him. The news organization denied the claim and an investigation found no tampering.

“Thank God I was on Spotify and thank God Spotify is not an American company,” Rogan said. “And also it helped that I was No. 1 in, like, 90 countries and not number 90 in one country, you know? That helped. That helped a lot.”

Although his thoughts on the pandemic earned him praise and attention from President Trump, that has not stopped Rogan from being equally critical of him from time to time. Most recently, Rogan wondered why Trump decided to start a war with Iran.

“I’m confused,” the host said in April. “I can’t believe we went into this war. When we started bombing Iran, I was like, ‘This can’t be true.’”

Watch Wednesday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” below.