Kayleigh McEnany Urges Republicans to ‘Get a Little Spencer Pratt in Them’ After ‘Phenomenal’ LA Mayor Debate | Video

Kayleigh McEnany urged members of the Republican party to “get a little Spencer Pratt in them” after his “phenomenal” performance at Wednesdays Los Angeles mayoral debate.

The Fox News host slammed Republicans for not being more like the former reality star after he squared off against Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman. McEnany thought Pratt effectively laid out a blueprint for how other Republicans should combat Democrats on the debate stage, exclaiming, “Wake up, congressional Republicans — become Spencer Pratt.”

“California did not have a perfect fire response, and to suggest they did or had anywhere near that, is preposterous,” McEnany said. “I worked for President Donald J. Trump in 2020 who I heard say, ‘California needs to clean the brush.’ He said this in 2020. This was highly predictable, it could have been mitigated. California didn’t — they’re incompetent. Look at their streets, that’s all you have to do, a cursory glance.”

She continued: “Spencer Pratt was phenomenal last night. He prosecuted the case. He has laid out a model that we as the GOP, we cannot surrender blue states. We cannot surrender blue cities. We have to stand up and fight for conservatives everywhere they exist, and he has done that to great effect. Phenomenal model that everyone should look at. And Republicans in Congress, wake up! Get a little Spencer Pratt in you, because you just heard what they’re about to do: healthcare for illegal immigrants…potentially voting for illegal immigrants, and you guys can’t even get the SAVE America Act across the finish line? Give me a break!”

🚨 It's time for Republicans to WAKE UP and get a little @spencerpratt in them❗️



Democrats are procaiming healthcare for illegal immigrants and potentially ** VOTING ** for noncitizens.



And Republicans can't even get the SAVE America Act passed❓ pic.twitter.com/yTlSilE5lp — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 7, 2026

Pratt has been running largely on how the city failed the Palisades during last year’s devastating fires that claimed numerous homes – Pratt’s included. He also said in Wednesday’s debate that Bass and Raman “failed Hollywood.”

When asked if the current leadership was doing enough for the entertainment industry, Pratt replied bluntly.

“Absolutely not,” the former reality TV star said. “Both of these people have been the reason why there’s no more Hollywood.”

Hours after the debate, NBC4 Los Angeles, the station that aired the debate, posted an online poll asking viewers to cast their vote on who won. According to the poll, Pratt was overwhelmingly declared the winner by 87% at the time of this publishing. Mayor Bass came in a distant second at 8%, with Raman trailing right behind at 5%.