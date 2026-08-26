Laura Ingraham Tells Republicans to ‘Get Their Act Together’ Ahead of Midterms

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Fox News host Laura Ingraham issued a warning to Republicans Tuesday night, telling members of the political party to “get their act together” ahead of some of this fall’s biggest midterm elections.

Ingraham spent part of Tuesday’s edition of “The Ingraham Angle” monitoring the Republican primary runoff race between candidates Darline Graham and Ralph Norman. As she provided updates on the race, Ingraham spoke with Michael LaRosa, former press secretary for former first lady Jill Biden, and American Majority CEO Ned Ryun about the Republican party’s chances this fall in states like Iowa, Kansas and Mississippi.

“I think Republicans are kind of whistling past the graveyard on some of these Senate seats that they thought were safe,” Ryun told Ingraham, citing races in South Carolina, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio and Alaska. Ingraham agreed with his sentiments, asking of Texas Republican senate nominee Ken Paxton, “Is he campaigning?”

Ryun, for his part, said Republicans have put themselves in a difficult position heading into this year’s election cycle by failing to “follow through” on some of their campaign promises.

“The Senate is thumbing their nose at the base over the SAVE America Act, gas is $4.10 a gallon,” Ryun said of everyday Americans’ lives. “They’re not seeing a lot of the things they voted for. The Iran War is killing us.”

You can check out a clip from last night’s “Ingraham Angle” below.

Ryun additionally touched on the South Carolina senate race, which will see Graham face Democratic nominee Dr. Annie Andrews. Ryun said he thinks the race will be “close” and called Andrews, a pediatrician, a “tough candidate in the general.”

Earlier in the night, Ingraham criticized Andrews’ policies, telling viewers, “Under the white coat is the same old left-wing agenda. She’s for government-run health care. She’s pro-abortion, and she’s anti-Second Amendment rights.”

LaRosa expressed some skepticism that the South Carolina race will be tight, noting, “South Carolina has really skipped any time there was a blue wave.” He did, however, agree with Ryun and reveal that he thinks “there are some of these states, like Kansas and Mississippi, that are gonna sneak up” on Republicans.

“Iowa,” Ingraham echoed, adding, “I think there are a number of states that Republicans better get their act together. Iowa is one of them.”