Fox News Hosts Push Back Against Trump Over Iran War Strikes: ‘What Do We Know?’ | Video

Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Jesse Watters each pushed back against President Trump amid the ongoing military attacks between Iran and the U.S., with Watters asking Tuesday night, “What do we know?”

On Monday, Iran shot down an American Apache helicopter using a drone. In turn, the president retaliated on Tuesday with another bombing strike on Iran. The attacks come not just in the wake of a conflict that began back in February, but amid a cease-fire that both sides supposedly agreed to in April.

During Tuesday’s episode of “The Five,” Watters reacted on air to the news with questions for Trump about the current state of the Iran War and his vague, contradictory comments about it.

“The president indicated he does not want to resume major combat operations. He said if we did do that, you’d have the Strait [of Hormuz] closed for another two, three, four months. And he doesn’t want that,” Watters observed. “He keeps saying, ‘We’re very close, we’re days away.’ And I don’t know what that means.”

“We’ve heard that for a very long time,” he continued. “There’s a lot of people in the administration, I think, that would like to see the job finished, and others think that, you know, we’re pretty close. But what do we know?”

Ingraham similarly questioned Trump’s messaging about the war, noting Tuesday night that the president’s comments about the state of Iran’s military do not line up with the seeming reality of the situation.

“We keep hearing their military is destroyed,” Ingraham said. “But if their military is destroyed, how are they continuing to hit us? I mean, an Apache helicopter costs about what? $46 million?”

“One thing that a lot of Americans can’t really wrap their heads about here is we keep hearing that they’ve been destroyed, decimated,” the Fox News anchor continued. “Yet these drones are lethal, and they’re easy to make. They’re fairly cheap and obviously did some damage to us last night over Oman. How can we guard against that? How can we protect against that, given the stakes here, again back home and over there?”

“Why have we left any military structure there?” Ingraham further asked of the drones. “We knew where those were. Why did we leave any of them standing? If we wanted to just really get this done, why are they still standing at all?”

In a Sunday interview he abruptly cut short with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Trump again told Kristen Welker that Iran’s military had been “totally destroyed,” while acknowledging at the same time that the Middle East nation still had “some” drones and missiles.

On Monday, Vice President JD Vance said peace negotiations between the U.S. and Iran remain ongoing. Iranian officials said last week, however, that they had withdrawn from peace talks with the Trump administration.