Jelly Roll Can’t Believe His Trump Jokes Caused More ‘Trouble’ Than Rosie O’Donnell: ‘What a Turn of Events’

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Jelly Roll weighed in on the strong reaction to his Monday monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” saying he couldn’t believe his jabs at Trump caused more trouble in late night than Rosie O’Donnell.

“I did a couple of jokes like that last night, in case y’all didn’t hear about it,” the country singer noted during Tuesday’s monologue after making a dig at the White House’s ballroom project. “And it’s because I’m hosting a damn late night show. That’s where you talk about the news and you make jokes.”

“But I guess apparently because I did it, it really messed with people’s heads. This was actually a headline, y’all,” Jelly Roll said, before referencing TheWrap’s Monday story, titled, “Jelly Roll Stuns ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Audience With Multiple Jabs at Trump: ‘Didn’t See This Coming.’“

Jelly Roll confessed he was pretty surprised by the reaction, noting, “I have to say, as a former felon, drug dealer who has lost 300 lb., has tattoos all over his face and won three Grammys, this is the weirdest thing I’ve ever done to stun people.”

Though, he was particularly stunned to see that his monologue caused “more trouble” than Rosie O’Donnell’s guest hosting stint, given she’s Trump’s longtime nemesis.

“What a turn of events. Who would have guessed I’d get in more trouble with the president than Rosie O’Donnell?” he joked. “I love you, Rosie. Thanks for having my back today, baby.”

As Jelly Roll went on, he acknowledged that some viewers felt he didn’t “treat the president with reverence and dignity.”

“But I want to remind y’all that I go by the name Jelly Roll,” he said. “I don’t even treat myself with reverence and dignity. One day I looked in the mirror and said, ‘You, my friend, are a pastry.’”

“Frankly, I think most people were just surprised that I had any opinions at all,” he continued. “They see a guy that looks like me and assume the only opinion I have is whether I prefer my meth crystal or classic.”

Jelly Roll stood by his jokes, however, noting that a U.S. president should be able “to handle a few” jabs.

“They should also be able to handle gas prices, healthcare and the occasional international conflict, but beggars can’t be choosers,” he ripped. “Look y’all, I get it that some people are mad at me for goofing on Trump, but if you wanted me to make jokes about Kamala Harris, you should have voted for her.”

Before moving on to his next topic, Jelly Roll issued a statement to those threatening a boycott of his music.

“I just want to say with conviction, go right ahead ’cause I’m going to keep speaking my truth or my name isn’t Post Malone,” the singer, who often gets mistaken for the “Circles” rapper, said.

Watch Jelly Roll’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.