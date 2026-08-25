‘Pod Save America’ Guys Guess Trump Gained 20 Pounds by Eating Through His Secret GLP-1

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“Pod Save America” opened up their Tuesday episode by debating whether or not President Donald Trump ate through his alleged GLP-1 weight loss drug.

A Sunday report from The Washington Post alleged that the president has gained 23 pounds since August 2023. This report used the president’s height and weight as it was recorded when he was charged in Georgia for an election interference case.

Trump weighed 215 pounds then and now weighs 238 pounds, according to a medical report released by the White House in May. The report qualifies him as 1.6 pounds shy of being classified as obese.

“First we should talk about breaking news about a third war Trump is losing against another longtime adversary he’s been personally obsessed with for years,” Jon Lovett said before rolling a compilation of Trump’s attacks against fat people and using insults like “fat slob” to address his adversaries.

The Post report referenced that Trump claimed he has never taken a GLP-1 drug to help with weight loss. That didn’t stop the “Pod Save America” crew from suggesting that Trump partook in using GLP-1s.

“It turns out that Trump is not like reckless gay guys in West Hollywood buying compound versions of this drug from China,” Jon Favreau joked.

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“I feel like they [the Trump administration] have been slowly trying to get the number back to a real number, so he may not have gained as much as they’re saying,” Favreau said.

“They may have been telling the truth about him not being on this experimental GLP-1, or he could just be eating through it,” Tommy Vietor quipped. “It has happened before.”

“You can power through it,” Favreau added.

Lovett then opened up a tangent, asking his co-hosts how unbelievable it was that the 215 pound weight everyone is referencing is from his criminal history.

“Isn’t it amazing, by the way, that you can just say something like, “Oh, you remember when he was arrested in Georgia because of his mugshot?’” Lovett said. “Because the president is a convicted criminal, but also gained 20 pounds since 2024.”

Vietor pointed out The White House’s response to the Post report was to attack former President Joe Biden, who is currently battling prostate cancer.

“So that’s a classy move, as always, from the White House,” he said.

Watch the full episode of “Pod Save America” above. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.