Jimmy Fallon Predicts Trump Rides at State Fair: From an ‘Approval Rating Rollercoaster’ to His Doctor Guessing Your Weight

The Great American State Fair officially kicked off on Thursday, and Jimmy Fallon has an idea of some of the rides and attractions at the event this year — namely, Trump-themed ones.

The NBC host began his monologue on Thursday night by diving right in on the fair, noting that it “has everything,” including classic rides like a Ferris Wheel and a carousel. But, Fallon joked, the fair also has some unique new rides that are based on the president himself.

“They even have a Trump approval rating rollercoaster, which has the biggest drop in history,” he quipped. “It’s amazing.”

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“And this is fun, they also hired Trump’s doctor to guess what you want your weight to be,” he added.

Trump’s own weight has long been a matter of debate, with many pointing out that he is lying about it when he lists himself as having the dimensions of an NFL quarterback. But, Fallon wasn’t done just yet.

“If that’s not all, they even have a petting zoo with some of the animals Trump named during his last cognitive test,” he quipped, before slipping into his impression of the president. “‘Horse, duck, stripey horse!’”

Elsewhere in his monologue, the “Tonight Show” host poked fun at reports that, during a meeting with Republican lawmakers this week, Senator Bill Cassidy called the president “brother” in an effort to calm him down. Fallon even “revealed” that they actually had the audio of the exchange for the audience.

In it, a fake Trump believes that Cassidy is revealing he is legitimately his brother, prompting Trump to suggest they do brotherly activities similar to Mario and Luigi, the Kelce brothers, and more.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.