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Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Trump’s Sparse Freedom 250 Event: First Time BYOB Means ‘Bring Your Own Band’

“Even Trump’s biggest fans were like, ‘Is this a repeat?'” the NBC host jokes

Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" (Credit: NBC)
Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" (Credit: NBC)

Jimmy Fallon had a good chuckle at President Trump’s Freedom 250 event on Wednesday night, after the celebration saw all of its performers drop out ahead of time.

To kick off his monologue, the NBC host noted that Trump himself ended up being the headliner — something the president suggested at the end of May — after musical artists including Morris Day, Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, Young MC, the Commodores and more all pulled out of the event after facing backlash.

“It’s the first event where BYOB means ‘Bring Your Own Band,’” Fallon joked.

The event did feature at least one musical performance, from Lee Greenwood. But that felt a little familiar to Fallon.

“Tonight included a military flyover, Lee Greenwood singing ‘God Bless the USA,’ and a speech by Trump. Even Trump’s biggest fans were like, ‘Is this a repeat? Because I feel like I’ve seen this 400 times,’” he joked.

The Freedom 250 event kicked off the 16-day Great American State Fair, so the “Tonight Show” host proceeded to list off several attractions at the fair people might actually enjoy checking out — even if some of Trump’s own cabinet can’t participate.

“There’s funnel cake, there’s corn dogs, turkey legs, and lots of other foods found during Trump’s colonoscopy,” Fallon quipped. “Yeah, the fair has everything. There’s even a dunk tank with JD Vance, and a drunk tank with Kash Patel. Yes, there’s a lot — it’s something for everyone. There’s also a 110-foot Ferris wheel and an antique carousel. Unfortunately, Marco Rubio isn’t tall enough to ride them.”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.

Jimmy Fallon hosts the May 6, 2026 edition of "The Tonight Show" (NBC)
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Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

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