Jimmy Fallon Lauds ‘Toy Story 5’ for Massive Box Office: ‘More Green Than Trump’s Reflecting Pool’

“Toy Story 5” set a new franchise record with its global box office opening, and on Tuesday night, Jimmy Fallon applauded the Pixar flick, joking that that’s more green than a certain body of water in Washington DC right now.

To kick off his monologue, the NBC host noted that “Toy Story 5” is expected to make more than $1 billion, after it snagged $160 million from domestically and $312 million worldwide in its 3-day opening. “Toy Story 4” earned less than that in its 2019 opening, and went on to make $1.07 billion worldwide, so the latest movie is expected to follow suit.

“A billion dollars, that is a lot of money,” Fallon marveled. “That’s more green than Trump’s reflecting pool.”

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Indeed, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is currently facing an algae bloom, meaning that the blue that is currently supposed to be seen thanks to the president’s paint job is fully invisible.

“President Trump paid $14 million to paint it American flag blue, and now chunks of paint are coming off, it’s full of peroxide, algae, and the water is green. But other than that, all good!” Fallon joked.

The “Tonight Show” host then made the joke that many others have made, quipping that “Trump somehow went from draining the swamp to creating one.” Last week, Fallon’s fellow NBC late night host Seth Meyers pointed out the same thing, and argued that he should maybe just quit his job at this point because of it.

“You guys, the metaphor is way too obvious. I mean, do I really need to spell it out for you?” he said at the time. “My whole job here is to come out and make ridiculous metaphors, but real life is already metaphor.”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.