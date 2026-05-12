Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon Share a Kiss in Strike Force Five Reunion: ‘Did Not See That Coming’ | Video

Stephen Colbert took Jimmy Fallon off guard on Monday night, when the CBS late night host planted a kiss on the NBC late night host. Yes, really.

The smooch occurred during a game with fellow Strike Force Five hosts Seth Meyers, John Oliver and Jimmy Kimmel. It was a classic round of “Who’s Most Likely?” and the question was: “Who would make out with a guest on camera?” Fallon promptly freaked out, wondering why Colbert looked at him as he asked the question.

“Because I think you’ve made out with guests on camera,” Colbert replied simply.

“No, I think you just wanted to make out with me,” Fallon joked.

Play video

At that, Colbert actually reached out, grabbed Fallon’s head, leaned in, and sure enough, the two men shared a kiss. The move made Fallon blush and fan himself with one of his props, while John Oliver swatted the “Tonight Show” host with his.

“Wow! Did not see it coming though,” Fallon said in shock while still fanning himself. “You were pretty passionate, though!” Colbert retorted.

From there, Colbert moved on, asking the other men if they actually have kissed guests before. Meyers hadn’t, but Kimmel and Oliver both had stories of Regis Philbin kissing them.

“I met Regis multiple times. He never made a move on me!” Meyers protested.

However, Colbert’s list of guests he’d smooched was a bit longer than his peers’.

“For me, Sally Field, Helen Mirren, Allison Janney, Jeff Daniels and — what?” he said, speaking to someone off camera. “Andrew Garfield, Jane Fonda and I did not. Jane Fonda did not — we did not make out, but she stuck her tongue in my ear.”