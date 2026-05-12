Stephen Colbert Suggests Addition to Trump’s Golden Statue for ‘When We’re Liberated by the Canadians’ | Video

A new golden statue of President Trump was unveiled at one of his golf courses over the weekend, but Stephen Colbert thinks it’s missing something — something for “when we’re liberated by the Canadians.”

The statue was erected at Trump National Doral Miami, one of Trump’s many golf courses, and introduced by Pastor John Mark Burns, a spiritual adviser to the president. It’s 22 feet tall and depicts Trump raising his fist to the sky, but Colbert suggested one addition.

“Personally, I’d recommend adding a couple of handles to make it easier to pull down when we’re liberated by the Canadians,” he joked.

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The CBS host also opined that the statue was “surprisingly wrinkly.”

“Looks like they forgot to steam out his pants, his shirt and his face,” Colbert quipped.

The statue has drawn wide backlash, with many comparing it to the golden calf story from the Bible. The pastor who introduced the statue immediately rejected that idea on social media, and has since argued that anyone would love a statue of themselves.

But, the pastor’s preemptive defense — “Let me say this plainly, this is not a golden calf” he captioned a photo of the statue on social media — made Colbert raise his eyebrows.

“A little suspicious to deny worshiping false idols before anyone accuses you of it,” Colbert said. “It’s like going to Applebee’s and the waiter saying ‘Our specials tonight are the sirloin and the loaded baked potato. And, as it says on my button here, our salad dressing is urine free.’”

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.