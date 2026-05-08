Stephen Colbert’s Interview With John Krasinski Turns Into Shots and Wrestling: ‘Can Someone Call an Ambulance Now?’ | Video

As Stephen Colbert rapidly approaches his final episode of “The Late Show,” things are getting increasingly unhinged. On Thursday night, the CBS host’s interview with John Krasinski simply devolved into shots and a wrestling match.

Krasinski appeared on the show in support of “Jack Ryan: Ghost War,” which premieres on May 20th on Prime Video, and as he sat down, he immediately thanked Colbert for allowing him to be the show’s final guest. He was doing a bit, of course, but the hosts did ensure the actor’s final appearance on the show was memorable.

At one point, Colbert revealed he has a whole bar set up behind his chair, and poured shots of bourbon for each of them.

Play video

“I have no idea where we are in this interview and I do not care!” Colbert joked.

As the conversation went on, the men reminisced about how many times they’ve arm wrestled, before Colbert suggested they try leg wrestling instead. And yes, he was serious. After the commercial break, the men chatted a bit more, took a few more shots, and then Colbert cleared some room on the stage.

He immediately began positioning Krasinski on the floor next to him, prompting the “Quiet Place” director to make a request.

“I’m so sorry, can someone call an ambulance now?” he called out. “Just preemptively, preemptively.”

Leg wrestling was pretty simple. The men hooked their arms, then extended their legs. On the count of three, they hooked their legs too, and attempted to flip the other one over. As for who won, well, you can find out in the video above.