Jelly Roll Stuns ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Audience With Multiple Jabs at Trump: ‘Didn’t See This Coming’

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Jelly Roll took multiple shots at President Donald Trump during his Monday night monologue as guest host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” catching more than a few viewers by surprise.

The country singer, best known for his anthems “Save Me,” “Son of a Sinner” and “I Am Not Okay,” filled in for host Jimmy Kimmel for the second year in a row, and made himself right at home by slinging jabs about the president’s cringy antics at the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, as well as his weight gain.

“Let’s talk about the main event of America this weekend. It was the big IndyCar race hosted by the president,” Jelly Roll said. “The cars drove through the streets of D.C., and there’s Donald Trump who apparently has never held a flag before.”

He added: “What a s–t job! How do you f–k up waving a flag?”

The jokes at Trump’s expense didn’t stop there, as the Grammy winner went on: “But the president seemed to enjoy the IndyCar race, which was a real switch up for him, ’cause normally he only likes his own race.”

He then called out the president for driving his motorcade around the track.

“Trump also drove around the track in his motorcade, doing what they call the lap of honor, which sounds like a loyalty program at a strip club,” Jelly Roll quipped. “5% cash back in the champagne room for all Lap of Honor members.”

At this moment, Jelly Roll took aim at the president’s weight, highlighting how Trump gained 14 pounds since his last physical.

“It’s crazy. Think about this, y’all. In the last few years, I’ve lost 300 lb. That means I’ve lost an entire Donald Trump,” he said. “And let’s be honest, based on his approval ratings, it seems like most of the country wants to do the same thing.”

This scathing commentary of Trump took many of Kimmel’s fans by surprise. “Wait, hold up. Isn’t Jelly Roll MAGA?” one fan asked on YouTube. “I’m very confused right now.”

Another wrote, “Didn’t see this coming.” A third expressed a similar sentiment, writing, “Um, wow I was not expecting him to trash talk Trump.”

While many in the comments assumed Jelly Roll was conservative, the singer notably shared in the past that he has no party affiliation.

“It is important to establish earlier that I am a musician and that I have no political alliance,” he said in 2024 while giving testimony about the fentanyl crisis before members of Congress. “I am neither Democrat nor Republican. In fact, because of my past, my right to vote has been restricted. Thus far, I have never paid attention to a political race in my life. Ironically, I think that makes me the perfect person to speak about this.”

Watch Jelly Roll’s full monologue above. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.