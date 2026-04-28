Megyn Kelly Fumes at ABC for Sacking Chris Harrison But Not Jimmy Kimmel: ‘Make Them Play by Their Own Rules’ | Video

Megyn Kelly threw flames at ABC on Tuesday, calling out a network double-standard for discarding “Bachelor” franchise host Chris Harrison but letting Jimmy Kimmel’s “expectant widow” joke slide.

“Chris Harrison … The nicest guy, I mean, not controversial at all, like such a sweet guy, universally liked,” Kelly said, insisting that he was was “making a perfectly valid point” while defending a contestant accused of racism in 2021. “He was forced to self-flagellate in the most humiliating display by ABC Entertainment.”

Kelly said ABC “is now apparently FINE with ‘She’s got the glow of an expectant widow.’ That’s fine. That’s no problem.”

As for Harrison, Kelly said his career never recovered, “because those assholes so besmirched him as some sort of a racist, but you get a total pass if you are a comedian making jokes at the President’s expense, or that of the First Lady.”

“We must make them play by their own rules,” Kelly concluded. “Those rules don’t get bent when the party who’s been targeted and offended is a Republican victim, as opposed to one of the Democrats’ favorite people or causes.”

Watch the entire segment in the video below.

Kelly can relate to Harrison’s brush with cancellation, referencing the 2018 backlash she faced after she defended the idea of blackface Halloween costumes during a discussion on her “Today” morning show.

“That happened to me too,” she said. “Al Roker got on the air at NBC and was like, ‘She needs to do a better apology. She’s has to racialize her apology and apologize specifically to Black people.’ Here’s your apology, Al: Go f–k yourself, fat man! F–k off! For so many years I’ve wanted to say this, so I did.”