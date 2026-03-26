‘Morning Joe’ Eviscerates Republicans Over Delayed TSA Funding Amid Iran War: ‘So Stupid’ | Video

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough lost his cool Thursday morning while discussing the continued lack of funding for TSA agents throughout the country, telling elected Republicans, “You’re so stupid.”

Scarborough kicked off the segment with a few notes about the notoriously long lines clogging up airports across America right now, including in Atlanta and Houston, because of the Republican-Democrat stalemate over DHS funding and Republicans’ proposed voter registration bill, the SAVE America Act. Scarborough shared his own recent airport experiences before altogether slamming Republicans for their handling of the situation.

“To Republicans, this is on you. If you think that you can blame Democrats, everybody’s saying, ‘You’re in charge,’” the “Morning Joe” host said. “People who vote, they’re looking at gas prices and they’re looking at the airport and they’re not too dumb to understand on social media that Republicans, once again, had a chance to vote for TSA funding, and they voted it down.”

“We should have double the TSA agents, because Iran has been warning us for a decade that if we ever attack them they would strike out against us domestically, they would start blowing things up in America,” Scarborough later argued, lamenting, “And what are Republicans doing right now? They’re voting no to paying TSA agents.”

“We are letting down our line of defenses when Republicans have a chance every day — every day! — to get the TSA agents paid. Every day!” Scarborough added, raising his voice. Eventually, he addressed Republicans directly, telling them, “You’re so stupid.”

You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself below.

In a separate segment, Scarborough torched President Trump for his fixation on the SAVE America Act, which the “Morning Joe” host has taken to calling the “Rigged Elections Act.” Scarborough argued that Trump remains focused on issues that do not matter to everyday Americans.

“Think about Americans,” Scarborough urged. “Instead of talking about the high gas prices, which he says he doesn’t care about in the short term, instead of talking about the high cost of groceries, the high cost of healthcare, [Trump’s] talking about the Rigged Elections Act. Instead of talking about keeping Americans safe at the airports, he’s talking about the Rigged Elections Act.”

“He’s talking about the Rigged Elections Act this morning, while security threats grow every hour in America’s airports,” Scarborough added, calling out Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson for gifting Trump an “America First Award” this week.

“Mike Johnson’s talking about an ‘America First Award’ when we’re fighting wars all over the globe and want to take over Greenland? And we can’t run our own airports?” the “Morning Joe” host asked, concluding, “This will not do it.”