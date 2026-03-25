Jimmy Fallon Says the Iran War Has Graduated From ‘Spring Fling’ to ‘Instagram Official’ | Video

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon mocked President Trump Tuesday night over the growing duration of the Iran War, noting that the conflict has progressed from a “spring fling” to “Instagram official.”

“We’ve now been stuck in Iran for almost a month, which is also the current wait time at airport security,” Fallon joked at the top of his Tuesday monologue. The remark was made in reference to the long lines at airports throughout the country right now, which have been caused by the ongoing, partial DHS shutdown and lack of TSA funding. Trump tried to address that problem this week by deploying ICE agents to certain airports, much to the dismay and confusion of his critics.

“It’s now week four of the war, and it still feels like Trump has no idea how to end it,” Fallon said. “Today, he announced that he’s sending in the guy from ‘Reacher.’” Taking another shot at the president’s handling of the ongoing Middle East conflict, the NBC comedian joked, “Trump’s like, ‘Iran was supposed to be a spring fling, but we’ve become Instagram official.’”

Fallon was not done roasting the president over the Iran War, either. “Today, Trump said that [Vice President] JD Vance and [Secretary of State] Marco Rubio are now helping in talks to end the war,” he reported. “This is like when the Cat in the Hat makes a huge mess and brings in Thing One and Thing Two.”

Later, the “Tonight Show” host addressed the Senate’s confirmation of former Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin as the new Homeland Security Secretary. The Republican was chosen by Trump to fill the position after Kristi Noem was ousted from the position and appointed instead as the new Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

Touching on Mullin’s Senate confirmation, Fallon joked, “The vote was split in half, just like his first name should be.”