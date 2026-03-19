‘Daily Show’ Ridicules Markwayne Mullin’s Homeland Security Senate Hearing: ‘Definitely Not Legal to Duel’ | Video

“The Daily Show” ridiculed Sen. Markwayne Mullin Wednesday night for claiming during his Homeland Security Secretary confirmation hearing this week that dueling is still legal in America, telling the Oklahoma politician, “My man, it’s definitely not legal to duel.”

Before “Daily Show” host Jordan Klepper even got to Mullin, though, he first had to address Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who spent much of his allotted time during Mullin’s hearing pressing the latter for defending the neighbor who assaulted Paul in 2017. “Tell me to my face why you think I deserved it,” he demanded at one point, prompting Klepper to remark, “Whoa! You had a lot built up there, man.”

Mullin, for his part, said that he never supported Paul’s neighbor’s attack but that he “understood” it. “Not helping Markwayne!” Klepper laughingly observed, adding, “[If] your co-worker says, ‘I don’t support cannibalism, but I understand it,’ you’re not trying the shepherd’s pie they’re bringing to the potluck.” Klepper was further confused when Mullin went on to claim that a duel between two consenting adults is still legal in the United States.

“I’m sorry… Does the next Homeland Security chief think that dueling is still legal?” the Comedy Central host asked. “My man, it’s definitely not legal to duel, even if your first name is currently involved in one.”

Earlier in his Wednesday night monologue, Klepper tackled the issues caused by the ongoing war in Iran — namely, the rising gas prices throughout America.

“Oil prices are skyrocketing, which is devastating for everyday Americans like commuters, truck drivers and that guy from ‘Dune’ who lives in a pool of oil,” he joked. “He can only afford to bathe in a kiddie pool now.”

“High gas prices have MAGA world in a tricky position now, because there’s no way to spin it as a good thing to the American people,” Klepper continued. “Unless… you know what? Unless… what if we’re the problem?” The comedian subsequently rolled clips of multiple right-wing and conservative newscasters insisting that Americans will just have to learn how to “sacrifice” a little in order to support the greater good.

One newscaster even argued that Americans should “think of how much worse it was in World War II than what we’re facing now.” To that, Klepper could only ask, “Is that the bar now? It’s not as bad as the worst war in human history?”

“I mean, you can dismiss any concerns that way,” the comedian concluded. “Oh, you’re upset because home ownership is out of reach? You know who else doesn’t have a home? ‘Saving Private Ryan.’”