Jimmy Kimmel Suggests Trump-Named Airport Close First as DHS Shutdown Continues: ‘It Seems Fitting’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel suggested the Palm Beach International Airport, which is set to be renamed after President Donald Trump, should close amid the ongoing DHS shutdown that has impacted countless TSA employees.

The comedian weighed in on the topic during Wednesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he expressed empathy for the thousands of TSA workers who’ve had to work without pay as Congress stays in a political impasse over immigration enforcement reforms.

“I hope you like it here, because you might not be going home,” Kimmel told his studio audience. “According to officials with the TSA, if this partial government shutdown goes on much longer, some airports may be forced to close, which would be a huge inconvenience for business travelers, spring breakers, Cinnabon, Hudson News, Chili’s to Go, all of it.”

As Kimmel went on, he highlighted that 50,000 airport security officers have been forced to work without pay, resulting in hundreds quitting and others calling in sick.

“They’re saying if you’re flying to one of the popular spring break destinations, don’t, just stay home and watch TV,” he said. “Watch a show about a trip instead.”

Kimmel added: “The situation has become so dire for those who aren’t being paid, airports are asking travelers now to bring TSA agents gift cards for food so they can eat — for real. They’re going to have to start selling the weed they confiscate pretty soon.”

On why the standoff has lasted for over a month, Kimmel quipped, “Democrats want people to be able to make their flights. Republicans want ICE agents to be able to wear masks when they shoot us and no one will budge.”

Nonetheless, Kimmel lamented that potential airport closures “would be terrible,” adding, “But if they do have to close airports, it would be super great if the first one they close is the one they named after Trump in Palm Beach, right? It seems fitting.”

Palm Beach International Airport is set to be renamed the President Donald J. Trump International Airport in July, but only if it is signed off by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Federal Aviation Administration. The bill to make the name change happen was by passed Florida legislature back in February.

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.