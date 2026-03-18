Stephen Colbert Dusts Off His Ruthless Eric Trump Impression: ‘I’m Really an Actor’ | Video

Stephen Colbert brought back his impression of Eric Trump for his final leg of “The Late Show,” reminding his studio audience that he’s “really an actor.”

The comedian poked fun at the president’s second son during Tuesday’s monologue, where he called out Trump for making a noticeable dig at Eric.

“Trump celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon,” Colbert said, “and, when he talked about his golf course in Ireland, his son Eric caught a stray.”

At this moment, “The Late Show” aired a clip of Trump explaining how he has “nothing to do” with the Irish Open being held at one of his properties, given his son runs the day-to-day operations of the Trump Organization.

“I love Ireland. In fact, we’re going to have the Irish Open at a property that happens to be owned by yours truly,” the president noted. “But I have nothing to do with it. I own it, but I don’t even like to talk to my son.”

As the “Late Show” cameras cut back to Colbert, the late night host had tucked his top lip into his mouth so that his top row of teeth were on full display — a trick he often pulls out when portraying the younger Trump.

“Hello, Dad? Dad? Dad, it’s Eric again,” Colbert went on. “I just want to let you know the golf course is going great, but I did get caught in a sand trap. And the more I move, the more I sink. Please call me back. Again, this is Eric. E-R-I-C.”

After concluding the impression, Colbert’s studio audience erupted into applause, prompting the host to say, “[I’m] primarily an actor. I’m really an actor.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Colbert has roasted Trump’s son with this impression. In fact, back in 2024, Colbert busted out the impression after the older Trump forgot to thank his son during his early victory speech following the South Carolina primary.

At the time, Colbert praised the bit as a “really accurate impression,” adding, “Cruel, but accurate.”

And it seems some fans aren’t ready to say goodbye to Colbert’s impressions, as one fan even noted on YouTube, “The Eric impressions might be the thing I miss about this show when it’s gone.”

Watch Colbert’s impression for yourself above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.