Seth Meyers Scoffs at Trump’s Claim He Could Live to 200: ‘He’s NOT 200 Years Old?’ | Video

President Trump claimed last week that he could live to be 200 years old, and the statement shocked Seth Meyers — mostly because he thought Trump already was 200 years old.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, the NBC host zeroed in on a comment Trump made recently while hosting the Naval Academy football team. Addressing the crowd, Trump praised his former White House doctor Ronny Jackson, for apparently saying that, “if [Trump] didn’t eat junk food, he’d live to 200 years old.’”

“Wait a minute, he’s not 200 years old?” Meyers joked. “Every photo looks like he drank from the wrong chalice in ‘Indiana Jones.’”

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Of course, the president has long been a fan of fast food, even offering it as a celebratory meal for college football champs in 2019. According to Republican National Committee chair Joe Gruters on a podcast late last year, Trump has a very specific McDonald’s order: a filet-o-fish, quarter pounder and a Big Mac.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Seth Meyers poked fun at Trump’s recent trip to Graceland, during which the president signed one of Elvis’ guitars.

“You can’t sign someone else’s guitar. How would you like it if I signed your…subpoenas?” Meyers joked, struggling to find something iconic of Trump.

The president also reportedly asked a Graceland employee if he could’ve beaten Elvis, who served in the military for two years, in a fight.

“I got to hand it to Trump, it’s pretty hard to come up with an Elvis question that a Graceland employee has never heard,” Meyers said.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.