President Trump openly celebrated the death of former FBI director Robert Mueller over the weekend and, according to Seth Meyers, anyone who was surprised by that was probably just distracted by seeing “Project Hail Mary.”

The NBC host kicked off his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday by calling out the president’s post, in which Trump declared he was “glad” Mueller was dead. Mueller was, of course, the man who led the investigation into Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election, and found evidence that Russia had indeed meddled.

“Now, you might expect the President of the United States to show some decorum and decency when a former public servant or any American dies, but that’s because you forgot Donald Trump was the president,” Meyers said. “You saw ‘Project Hail Mary’ over the weekend, and you were just so happy that Ryan Gosling brought back the magic and the wonder of the cinema that you forgot about the reality of the world.”

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As he went on, the late night host began adding a little extra punch to every “you,” indicating that maybe it wasn’t just viewers who fell into the trap of movie magic.

“And then you walked out of the theater and you looked at your phone and you saw a notification from President Donald J, Trump, and you said, ‘Aw, f–k me,” Meyers continued.

Indeed, “Project Hail Mary” has been hailed as a true spectacle by fans and critics alike. Now in theaters, it stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a scientist who teams up with a rock-based alien creature to save the sun from dying. It’s a story of friendship, collaboration, love and working together, and it will warm your heart.

And Meyers isn’t wrong to assume his audience went and saw it this weekend. For one thing, his entire studio audience present during Ryan Gosling’s appearance on the literally got to go to the premiere for free. And for another, the movie saw a very successful $80.5 million domestic, $140 million global opening weekend.