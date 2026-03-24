Alan Ritchson Acted in Self-Defense in Neighborhood Altercation, Police Rule

Don’t worry, “Reacher” fans. Alan Ritchson isn’t in any trouble.

Ritchson went viral over the weekend after a video was published showing an altercation he had with a neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, in Brentwood, Tennessee, which is located in the Nashville metropolitan area. Though the video depicts the “Reacher” star giving Taylor a solid beating, local police ruled that Ritchson’s actions were entirely in self-defense, clearing him of any wrongdoing.

“After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued,” Brentwood Police Captain Steven Pepin told TheWrap. “Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense.”

Initially, TMZ shared video from the perspective of a bystander, which depicted Ritchson hitting Taylor while on the ground. TMZ later received video, however, from the actor’s body camera, showing that Taylor started the physical altercation and ran into the street to stop the actor from driving on his motorcycle.

🚨🎥 EXCLUSIVE: "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson might've thought he was still shooting an episode of his popular show Sunday, because he allegedly beat the hell out of a neighbor in Tennessee. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ljz3oEFGI0 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2026

“Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges,” Pepin said. “With the agreement of the District Attorney’s Office, the case is now closed, and no further action will be taken.”

😳 "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson's body cam footage of his bloody fight with his neighbor is released. pic.twitter.com/Hxixghh9e9 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 24, 2026

What started as a story about a famous actor beating up a neighbor quickly became something swinging in Ritchson’s favor once more details came to light. Taylor spoke to TMZ himself about the incident, telling the outlet that he was indeed the one who started the physical contact with Ritchson.

“I’d heard this incessant revving and speeding throughout our neighborhood, of the motorcycle,” Taylor explained to TMZ. “I eventually saw the guy Saturday, and I didn’t know who it was. I sort of flippantly — and he was quite a ways away — said, ‘Guy, can you just slow it down please?’ There were numerous people in my neighborhood who had caught all of this on Ring doorbells of him speeding through the neighborhood.”

“On Sunday, when I was cleaning my bike outside my house, he rode past once, twice, and on the second time, I walked out in front of him and I said, ‘You’ve got to stop, someone is going to get hurt,’” Taylor continued. “It escalated quite quickly from there. I did push him because he was coming towards me on his bike. He did it again for a second time. I pushed him a second time, and I think the second time he got off his bike and kicked the crap outta me.”