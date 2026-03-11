‘Morning Joe’: Joe Rogan’s Iran War Criticism Shows ‘A Lot of People Feel Betrayed’ by Trump | Video

The hosts of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” unpacked Wednesday why, as podcaster Joe Rogan recently said, “a lot of people feel betrayed” by President Trump.

“He ran on no more wars and these stupid senseless wars,” Rogan said of Trump’s initial campaign promises during a recent episode of his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” adding, “[Now] we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it.” His comments prompted “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough to remark, “The scales falleth from his eyes.”

“A lot of these guys that were supposed to be the avatars of the bro culture are going, ‘Yeah, no,’” Scarborough said, referencing also podcaster and comedian Andrew Schulz, whom Scarborough described as once being “MAGA curious” but now is “firing on all cylinders against Epstein, against Iran.” Reflecting on the growing number of public figures who have seemingly turned on Trump over several issues in recent months, “Morning Joe” co-anchor Willie Geist said, “It’s really starting to add up.”

“[In Rogan’s case], you start with criticism of the Trump administration on the Epstein Files and some pretty loud criticism on immigration policy, on ICE,” Geist continued. “Now [there is] this war in Iran, saying, ‘None of this is the package that we saw in Donald Trump and voted for. This violates all of that.’ At some point, it’s not a one-off. At some point, the whole thing isn’t what you voted for.”

You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself below.

“Morning Joe” co-host Jonathan Lemire pointed to the ICE-related conflicts in Minneapolis in January, including the deaths of American citizens Renée Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE and Border Patrol agents, as a key turning point for the Trump administration.

“The American public was already souring on this last year,” Lemire said of Trump’s mass deportation policy. “We add to it what happened in Minnesota. The confrontations, the violence, the two American deaths. It has become politically toxic. The president is well underwater on this.” Senior “Morning Joe” contributor and veteran columnist Mike Barnicle said Rogan’s recent comments about Trump reflect the average American’s view of the president right now.

“We came into this segment with a clip from Joe Rogan, who has clearly been awakened by a series of events. I would attribute Joe Rogan’s insight — and I do believe it’s insight — to his sidewalk sense of what’s going on in this country,” Barnicle explained. “He has a sidewalk sense.”

“People don’t like certain things, like a guy on the ground, his weapon taken away that he never displayed, being shot eight times in the back. A five-year-old kid being shipped out to Mexico or wherever they sent him,” Barnicle continued, concluding simply, “People don’t like this.”