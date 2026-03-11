Jimmy Fallon Jokes Trump’s Iran War Objective Has Not Been Met: ‘People Are Still Talking About the Epstein Files’ | Video

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon mocked President Trump’s messaging surrounding the war in Iran, joking Tuesday that the conflict will not end until people stop talking about the Epstein Files.

Fallon noted at the top of his Tuesday night monologue that Trump described his administration’s Iran operation as a “short-term excursion” recently. “‘Short-term excursion’?” he asked, remarking, “It’s the first war to be described like a day of apple-picking. It’s just like when your mom says she’s doing a super-quick Target run, then ends up stuck in the store for 30 years.”

“Trump then said that we could call the war in Iran a tremendous success right now, or we could go further,” Fallon added. “Yep. We’ve apparently entered the ‘just-for-funsies’ part of the attack.” The “Tonight Show” host went on to suggest that Trump either does not have a clear reason for attacking Iran yet or does not want to say it out loud.

“He also said that the U.S. is making major strides towards completing our military objective,” Fallon explained. “We’re almost done with Step One: Figuring Out Our Military Objective.” Building off that point, the former “Saturday Night Live” star noted that Trump said America has not “won enough” in Iran so far.

“He was like, ‘The Supreme Leader is gone, but people are still talking about the Epstein Files,’” Fallon joked, imitating Trump. “‘So there’s still more work to be done. Once they stop talking about that…’” You can watch the full NBC segment, above.

Naturally, Fallon was not done torching Trump over his recent comments about the war. The late night host went so far as to joke that the president has begun using an online generator to help him decide what to do about the conflict.

“For instance, when he asks, ‘What do I do about the war in Iran?’ It tells him to, ‘Figure out how to blame everything on Obama, Biden and Bad Bunny.’ That’s it,” Fallon explained. “Here’s another one: It tells him, ‘Just admit you bit off more than you can chew, like the CEO of McDonald’s.’”

Later in his Tuesday monologue, Fallon did pivot away from the Iran War to discuss some of this week’s other cultural topics. “Travis Kelce just announced that he’s returning for a 14th season with the Kansas City Chiefs,” Fallon noted, before joking, “Taylor Swift heard and was like, ‘Hey, you know I’m rich, right? I can buy Kansas City, if you want me to.’”