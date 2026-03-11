Jimmy Kimmel Rips Melania Trump for Plugging Documentary Streaming Release Amid Iran War: ‘Not a Great Look’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel laid into Melania Trump after the first lady chose to promote the streaming release date for her self-titled documentary amid the Iran war, slamming it as “not a great look.”

The comedian called out the first lady during Tuesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he joked that Trump’s $75 million documentary was a “frontrunner for the Razzie” after it hit Prime Video Monday evening.

“Between this and ‘Sinners,’ it’s been a big year for vampire movies,” Kimmel further quipped. “And while some might say that it is not a great look to be plugging your vanity project while your husband’s bombing another country, Melania has never cared much about optics. She can’t even pronounce optics.”

Trump faced backlash on Sunday after she took to X and wrote, “EXCITING NEWS! As planned, my new film MELANIA is launching on Prime following its record-breaking theatrical run. Now you can gain unprecedented access to my historical journey, and view the never-before-seen footage, all from the comfort of your own home. Enjoy!”

It didn’t take long for critics to slam the first lady for her poor timing, with one X user writing, “We’re in a war and you’re shamelessly self-promoting?”

In addition to calling out her tone-deaf promotion, Kimmel also roasted the documentary itself, noting the movie “is mostly just Melania trying on outfits for the inauguration.”

Though, he did concede that there were some “fascinating insights” into her relationship with the president — mainly that it seemed like she felt indifferent about him.

Specifically, Kimmel highlighted one scene in particular, where POTUS calls FLOTUS and tells her about his 2024 election win. The first lady offers little reaction, prompting Kimmel to declare it “one of the funniest conversations” he’s ever heard.

“It almost makes me feel a little bad for him,” he continued. “She does not care at all. He won the election for president. She didn’t see it. She had a meeting to go to. What does the man have to do?”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.