NAHJ Raises ‘Intensified Concerns’ of Latino Representation at CBS News After Cecilia Vega Firing

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists decried CBS News’ dismissal of “60 Minutes” correspondent Cecilia Vega on Friday, saying that the move “undercuts the essential role of the media to include diverse representation among its journalists who create accurate, inclusive news coverage.”

The NAHJ released a statement one day after CBS News announced Vega’s firing condemning the decision and expressing concerns over representation in news media.

“”At a time when Latinos make up nearly 20% of the U.S. population, news organizations must invest in diverse voices and leadership, rather than pushing out journalists who bring cultural understanding, trusted sources and critical perspective to their reporting,” the statement continued.

“Her departure follows other recent exits and staffing reductions involving Latino journalists across CBS-owned properties, including Omar Villafranca, Andrés Gutiérrez and Nidia Cavazos. While circumstances differ for each journalist, the cumulative effect has intensified concerns about the shrinking presence of Latino journalists in prominent reporting and newsroom roles.”

Representatives for CBS News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Vega’s firing came during a tumultuous week for “60 Minutes,” as Sharyn Alfonsi was fired after clashing with Weiss over the program’s “Inside CECOT” story. Additionally, Nick Bilton, a tech journalist and filmmaker with no broadcast TV experience, was tapped to take over as executive producer on the show as Tanya Simon was pushed out.

Vega released a statement following her firing where she slammed the Bari Weiss-led CBS and warned of “censorship” and “political bias.”

“I was fired today,” Vega wrote in her statement shared with The New York Times. “My contract as a correspondent for ‘60 Minutes’ was not set to expire until March 2027. I have the utmost respect and admiration for my colleagues at ‘60 Minutes’ and the stories that air every Sunday. But I very much fear what comes next for and the future of the legendary broadcast.”

About experiencing producing teams attempting to insert political bias she added: “Let’s call this what is is: Censorship, both imposed and self-driven. It is dangerous for the show and dangerous for democracy.”