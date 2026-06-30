Nicolle Wallace Cracks Up On-Air Over Trump’s Great American State Fair Meltdown: ‘I Can’t Believe I’m Reading This’

Nicolle Wallace choked back laughter while reporting on the latest from Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair, noting the “itty-bitty little crowds” had gotten under the president’s skin “in a big way.”

“Don’t believe your eyes. Don’t believe your ears. I put on my glasses to get a closer look,” the MS NOW host said with a little laugh after playing footage of Fox News defending the seemingly low attendance rate at the Freedom 250 event.

She continued: “The live shot literally behind all those people saying all those things tells a totally different story from the things coming out of their mouths … Donald Trump’s long-awaited Freedom 250 Great American State Fair went off with a whimper this weekend with what looked like tens, dozens of people showing up for the event, which was plagued with problems, power outages, a shutdown ferris wheel, extreme weather and the cancellation of a performance by one of the only artists who stood by Donald Trump other than Kash Patel’s girlfriend, and that was … Vanilla Ice.”

As Wallace went on, she noted that the “less-than-stellar reviews of the fair,” as well as “the viral posts about his itty-bitty little crowds,” got to Trump, as the president issued a passionate defense of the celebration on Truth Social.

Wallace struggled to fight back her laughter as she read aloud Trump’s message, which praised the event as “fantastic.”

“I can’t believe I’m reading this,” Wallace even quipped mid-sentence.

The journalist appeared to find it particularly funny when the president questioned whether “Obama or sleepy Joe Biden could have done it.”

“The answer was like, Obama did it last week at the opening of the Obama Center,” Wallace hit back. “But, I guess in this case Trump has a point. Obama has never in his life – like Obama’s motorcades draw bigger crowds for OTRs. Trips that aren’t even announced.”

She added: “But it was all part of a weekend that did little to turn around Donald Trump’s political fortunes and dispel the belief among Americans that Trump is obsessed [with] himself and his vanity projects more so than he is on the concerns of the American people – or his own coalition who are screaming at the top of their lungs about the economy and about a very unpopular war in Iran.”

Watch Wallace’s full commentary above.

“Deadline: White House” airs weekdays at 4 p.m. ET on MS NOW.